Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.99. 89,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $14.58.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.36%. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

