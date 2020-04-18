Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEOAY. ValuEngine cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.99. 89,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,929. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.