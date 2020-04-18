Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEOAY. ValuEngine cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.99. 89,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,929. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63.
Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.
See Also: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.