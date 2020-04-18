Stralem & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 631 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $5.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.06. 43,758,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,713,305. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.89 and its 200-day moving average is $151.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

