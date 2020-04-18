Stralem & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 925 QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 925 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,613,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,750,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $419,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,856,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,045,199. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $82.16. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

