Stralem & Co. Inc. Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Stralem & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Raytheon accounts for approximately 2.7% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Raytheon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Raytheon by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $191,724.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,839.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,275 shares of company stock worth $2,437,631. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTN remained flat at $$116.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,292. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.36.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

