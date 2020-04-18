Stralem & Co. Inc. Has $4.48 Million Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Stralem & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for 3.3% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 96,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 23.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 61,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after purchasing an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.10. 4,299,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,818,556. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.33. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.