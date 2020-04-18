Stralem & Co. Inc. Invests $137,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,661,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,400,000 after buying an additional 279,925 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 105,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 335,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.98. 27,887,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,503,027. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

