Stralem & Co. Inc. Invests $96,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,493. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $211.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5028 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

