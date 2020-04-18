Stralem & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Stralem & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 2.7% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.06. 19,523,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,296,630. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $202.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Argus raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

