Stralem & Co. Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $13,883,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,772,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,155,744. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $237.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

