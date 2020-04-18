Stralem & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,087,684,000 after buying an additional 4,207,376 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,117,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,501,000 after buying an additional 478,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,720,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,927,000 after buying an additional 501,299 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,587,000 after purchasing an additional 610,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,463,000 after purchasing an additional 109,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,835. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

