Stralem & Co. Inc. Sells 4,010 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Stralem & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. D. R. Horton accounts for 2.5% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 836.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 90,162 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after buying an additional 266,885 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $2,230,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.72.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.88. 3,939,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,187,580. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.65. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

