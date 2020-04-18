Stralem & Co. Inc. Sells 830 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Stralem & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,720,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,843,000 after buying an additional 31,966 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,521,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. ValuEngine raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $95.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,268. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $71.03 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

