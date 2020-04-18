STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STRATA Skin Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 82,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,362. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.87. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,159,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.52% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

