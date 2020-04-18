STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. STRATA Skin Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

SSKN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 82,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,362. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.40% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

