Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Decreases Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,162,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,951. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $124.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.0554 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

