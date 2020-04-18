Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 112.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,436 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned about 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,074,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,510,000 after purchasing an additional 299,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,363,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,376,000 after purchasing an additional 328,219 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,265.0% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,301,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,765 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 802,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 45,464 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.49. 417,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,572. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.