Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 122.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,998,000. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,361,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.13. 4,636,518 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

