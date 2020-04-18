Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of SCHM traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,062. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

