Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,448 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 189,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $761,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,113,000 after buying an additional 168,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,133,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25.

