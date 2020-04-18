Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $7.06 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 131.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,194 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,822. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39.

