Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 19,510 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 285,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,409. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $22.03.

