Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $6,270,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 287,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.42. 3,761,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,564,792. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.53. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,483.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 259,857 shares of company stock valued at $19,379,870. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

