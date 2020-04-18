Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 1,705 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $3.32 on Friday, hitting $98.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,101,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,835. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day moving average is $111.41. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $75.55 and a 52 week high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.