Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 4,444 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,444 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 103.3% in the first quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 14,096 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 80.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,678. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $170.84.

