STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

SAUHY traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $40.21. 805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,832. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.59. STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $53.72.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

