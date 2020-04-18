SunTrust Banks Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

SunTrust Banks reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE:FUN traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. 3,305,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $64.86.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $257.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.47 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 395.23% and a net margin of 11.69%. Analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlos Ruisanchez bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,808 shares in the company, valued at $251,028. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Scott III bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.58 per share, for a total transaction of $48,854.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 28,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,559. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

