Surevest LLC Acquires 133,118 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 697.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,672 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,538,000 after purchasing an additional 718,293 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,767 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,436,000 after purchasing an additional 781,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,517,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,569,000 after purchasing an additional 214,710 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,527,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,810. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.70.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

