Surevest LLC Acquires 22,256 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Surevest LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,256 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,356,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,919. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.