Surevest LLC Acquires 5,042 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clorox by 18.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 153,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,588,000 after buying an additional 23,644 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 9.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 51.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,442,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,781. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.