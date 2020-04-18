Surevest LLC Buys 27,114 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 127.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PII. Norges Bank bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter worth $52,602,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,795,000 after buying an additional 461,218 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris Industries by 475.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,530,000 after purchasing an additional 296,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,089,000 after purchasing an additional 279,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 395,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after purchasing an additional 207,242 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Polaris Industries from $102.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other Polaris Industries news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $3,646,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,608. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.91.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

