Surevest LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Surevest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.80.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,845,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,740. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

