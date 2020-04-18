Surevest LLC Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,505.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,061 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,998 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 1.5% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $503,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,143,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,112 shares of company stock worth $7,236,150. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.43. 1,793,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,475. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $251.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.56.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $283.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

