Surevest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the quarter. Kellogg comprises 1.3% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,567,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,332,000 after buying an additional 603,888 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Kellogg by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,901,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,122,000 after buying an additional 401,059 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Kellogg by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,175,000 after buying an additional 687,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,326,000 after buying an additional 163,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,616,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,137,000 after buying an additional 148,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

K traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $65.02. 2,390,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,724. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $71.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $6,398,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,197.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,482,000 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

