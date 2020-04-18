Surevest LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Surevest LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,073 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,378,000 after buying an additional 609,536 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,899,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,238,000 after acquiring an additional 72,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,619 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,795,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,289,000 after purchasing an additional 445,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,431.5% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,668,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,347 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. 3,850,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,161,696. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

