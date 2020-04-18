Surevest LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 186,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,005,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,696. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.04 and a 200-day moving average of $128.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.56.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

