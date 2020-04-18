Surevest LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Surevest LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AbbVie by 82.0% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 72,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,732,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,878,194. The firm has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.14 and a 200 day moving average of $83.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

