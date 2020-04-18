Surevest LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Surevest LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,866,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,953. The company has a market capitalization of $187.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

