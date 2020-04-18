Surevest LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Surevest LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 907.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.5% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its position in ServiceNow by 68.9% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 64.5% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $844,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 37.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.36.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total value of $1,009,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,980,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,541 shares of company stock worth $38,458,174. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOW traded up $7.65 on Friday, hitting $299.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,128,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,938. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $362.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.36 and a 200-day moving average of $286.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

