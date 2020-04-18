Surevest LLC Increases Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Surevest LLC increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.21.

APD stock traded up $8.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $257.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.83.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.29%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

