Surevest LLC Invests $2.43 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Surevest LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,783 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,158,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,585,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,566,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,562,000 after buying an additional 129,405 shares during the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,849,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average of $110.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays downgraded United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.15.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

