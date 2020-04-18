Surevest LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Surevest LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,440,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.64 on Friday, reaching $317.92. 3,681,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,641. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $137.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $233.05 and a 12 month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

