Surevest LLC Purchases 17,295 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Surevest LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 19,838,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,636,186. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $204.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

