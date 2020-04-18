Surevest LLC Purchases 18,132 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Surevest LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after buying an additional 527,860 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

CL traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $73.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,761,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,792. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.78%.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,353,311.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,857 shares of company stock worth $19,379,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

