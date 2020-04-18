Surevest LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of Surevest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.90.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $7.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.17. 16,119,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,181,438. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

