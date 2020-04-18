Surevest LLC Sells 1,226 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Surevest LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,206,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $4.30 on Friday, hitting $94.93. 918,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,330. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.84. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.