Surevest LLC Sells 32,128 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Surevest LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,128 shares during the quarter. Surevest LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.24. The stock had a trading volume of 121,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,966. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $59.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

