Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

SCMWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Swisscom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Swisscom from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Swisscom in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Swisscom from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.54. 10,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,508. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.30. Swisscom has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.28.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Swisscom will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

