Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SCMWY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised Swisscom from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Swisscom in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Swisscom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swisscom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Swisscom has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

SCMWY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,508. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Swisscom has a 12 month low of $46.05 and a 12 month high of $58.84.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 14.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Swisscom will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

