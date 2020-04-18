SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SYSMEX CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th.

SSMXY stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.45. 22,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05. SYSMEX CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $39.29.

SYSMEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $691.43 million for the quarter. SYSMEX CORP/ADR had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that SYSMEX CORP/ADR will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SYSMEX CORP/ADR

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and export/import of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software for the use in hematology, urinalysis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, and hemostasis. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; systems for high-volume testing in labs; and hematology analyzers for animals.

